Player props are available for Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (65 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 43 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 6 0 1 1 3 at Stars Jan. 4 2 1 3 7 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 1 2 3 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

Mikko Rantanen has 20 goals and 30 assists to total 50 points (1.3 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 6 0 2 2 2 at Stars Jan. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Cale Makar has nine goals and 38 assists for Colorado.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 6 1 1 2 4 at Stars Jan. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 3 3 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Pastrnak has scored 24 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 31 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with 55 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 4.9 shots per game, shooting 12.8%.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Jan. 6 1 1 2 4 vs. Penguins Jan. 4 1 2 3 7 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Brad Marchand has racked up 35 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 20 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Jan. 6 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Jan. 4 2 0 2 4 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.