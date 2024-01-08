The Western Conference's third-ranked squad, the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3), host the second-ranked group from the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (24-8-6), on Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-130) Bruins (+110) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 23-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Colorado has gone 22-11 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

In 22 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Bruins Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 147 (2nd) Goals 128 (12th) 126 (21st) Goals Allowed 101 (4th) 37 (3rd) Power Play Goals 31 (7th) 24 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (5th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Colorado has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Colorado hit the over in six of its last 10 games.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 147 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Avalanche rank 21st in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (126 total) in NHL play.

With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.