A matchup featuring two leaders in the NHL is on the table for Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3) host the Boston Bruins (24-8-6) at Ball Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Bruins' matchup with the Avalanche can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Bruins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 21st in goals against, giving up 126 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (147 total, 3.7 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 41 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 40 22 43 65 46 21 49.1% Mikko Rantanen 40 20 30 50 21 21 52% Cale Makar 35 9 38 47 20 33 - Valeri Nichushkin 38 20 20 40 18 17 40% Devon Toews 40 6 18 24 24 25 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins allow 2.7 goals per game (101 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Bruins have 128 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Bruins Key Players