How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A matchup featuring two leaders in the NHL is on the table for Monday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3) host the Boston Bruins (24-8-6) at Ball Arena.
The Bruins' matchup with the Avalanche can be seen on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN, so tune in to catch the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Bruins Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 21st in goals against, giving up 126 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (147 total, 3.7 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 41 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|40
|22
|43
|65
|46
|21
|49.1%
|Mikko Rantanen
|40
|20
|30
|50
|21
|21
|52%
|Cale Makar
|35
|9
|38
|47
|20
|33
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|38
|20
|20
|40
|18
|17
|40%
|Devon Toews
|40
|6
|18
|24
|24
|25
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins allow 2.7 goals per game (101 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Bruins have 128 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|38
|24
|31
|55
|37
|24
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|38
|15
|20
|35
|34
|21
|37.1%
|Charlie McAvoy
|30
|4
|24
|28
|23
|8
|-
|Charlie Coyle
|38
|14
|14
|28
|16
|24
|51.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|35
|7
|17
|24
|6
|2
|45.5%
