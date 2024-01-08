As they gear up to play the Boston Bruins (24-8-6) on Monday, January 8 at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3) have six players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Miles Wood LW Questionable Illness Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Bowen Byram D Out Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury James van Riemsdyk LW Questionable Undisclosed Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Avalanche vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (147 total, 3.7 per game).

Its goal differential (+21) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins have 128 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the league.

Boston has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 101 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.

With a goal differential of +27, they are fourth-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-125) Bruins (+105) 6

