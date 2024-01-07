With the Denver Broncos playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Samaje Perine a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Perine has collected 231 rushing yards (14.4 per game) on 50 attempts with one touchdown.

Perine also has 432 receiving yards on 47 catches (27 yards per game) ..

Perine has one rushing TD this season.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0 Week 15 @Lions 6 37 0 1 11 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 2 0 4 27 0 Week 17 Chargers 4 10 0 2 16 0

