The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) host an AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Raiders vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.3 points of each other).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Raiders a 61.8% chance to win.

The Raiders have won five of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Broncos have been underdogs in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-3)



Las Vegas (-3) The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-5-2).

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Broncos have registered a 6-9-1 record against the spread this season.

In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Denver has gone 3-4 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) The two teams average a combined 3.5 more points per game, 40.5 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 37 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.9 points per game, 6.9 more than the point total for this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Raiders' 16 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Broncos' 16 games with a set total.

