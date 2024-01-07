Searching for an up-to-date view of the Pac-12 and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Stanford

  • Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 71-59 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UCLA

  • Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 65-54 vs Oregon State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ USC
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

3. USC

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 68-54 vs Oregon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

4. Colorado

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-7
  • Overall Rank: 14th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 81-68 vs Arizona State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Utah

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
  • Last Game: L 71-70 vs Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stanford
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: L 65-54 vs UCLA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Washington State

  • Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 73-72 vs Cal

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Washington
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

8. Cal

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 73-72 vs Washington State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Colorado
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Washington

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
  • Last Game: L 71-59 vs Stanford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Washington State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

10. Arizona

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 71-70 vs Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Oregon

  • Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 68-54 vs USC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arizona State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Overall Rank: 130th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: L 81-68 vs Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.