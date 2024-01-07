Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Women's Pac-12 Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the Pac-12 and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Power Rankings
1. Stanford
- Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 71-59 vs Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. UCLA
- Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 65-54 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
3. USC
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 68-54 vs Oregon
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
4. Colorado
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 81-68 vs Arizona State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Utah
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: L 71-70 vs Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stanford
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Oregon State
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: L 65-54 vs UCLA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Washington State
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 73-72 vs Cal
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
8. Cal
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 73-72 vs Washington State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Washington
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: L 71-59 vs Stanford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
10. Arizona
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 71-70 vs Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Oregon
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 68-54 vs USC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: L 81-68 vs Colorado
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.