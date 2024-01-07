There are 14 games featuring a Pac-12 team on Sunday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Washington State Cougars at California Golden Bears 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Washington State Cougars at California Golden Bears 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at UCLA Bruins 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at UCLA Bruins 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at UCLA Bruins 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!