Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (25-12) and Detroit Pistons (3-32) will match up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Michael Porter Jr. and Cade Cunningham are players to watch for the Nuggets and Pistons, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSDET

ALT, BSDET Live Stream:

Nuggets' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Nuggets fell to the Magic 122-120. With 29 points, Nikola Jokic was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29 4 8 3 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 22 3 1 2 0 4 Jamal Murray 20 7 9 1 0 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 26.1 points, 11.9 boards and 9.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter puts up 16.2 points, 7.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3.3 assists and 6.8 boards per contest.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 12 points, 2.2 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 23.5 10.7 7.8 1.3 1 0.9 Jamal Murray 22.4 4.9 6.7 1.5 0.7 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. 14.8 5.4 1.1 0.4 0.9 2.9 Aaron Gordon 13.7 4.6 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.8 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 8 2.8 3.1 1.2 0.9 1.3

