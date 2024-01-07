The Detroit Pistons (3-32) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to end a 17-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 124 - Pistons 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 16.5)

Nuggets (- 16.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-18.3)

Nuggets (-18.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Nuggets have put together a 16-21-0 ATS record this season compared to the 14-21-0 mark of the Pistons.

When the spread is set as 16.5 or more this season, Denver (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Detroit (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Detroit and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 62.9% of the time this season (22 out of 35). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (16 out of 37).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 3-29, while the Nuggets are 23-10 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have a top-five defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 110.6 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 12th with 115.7 points scored per contest.

Denver is averaging 44.2 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 42.7 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

With 29.6 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

Denver ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

So far this season, the Nuggets are draining 11.9 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

