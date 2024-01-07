See how every MWC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colorado State

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-4

13-2 | 26-4 Odds to Win MWC: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 77-72 vs Utah State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: MW Network

2. Utah State

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

14-1 | 25-4 Odds to Win MWC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 77-72 vs Colorado State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: MW Network

3. San Diego State

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 23-6

13-2 | 23-6 Odds to Win MWC: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 72-61 vs UNLV

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. New Mexico

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 24-6

13-2 | 24-6 Odds to Win MWC: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: W 77-60 vs Wyoming

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNLV

@ UNLV Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Nevada

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 23-8

14-1 | 23-8 Odds to Win MWC: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: W 72-57 vs Fresno State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Boise State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-4 | 17-13 Odds to Win MWC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 78-69 vs San Jose State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: MW Network

7. UNLV

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

7-6 | 14-14 Odds to Win MWC: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 72-61 vs San Diego State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico

New Mexico Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

7-8 | 11-19 Odds to Win MWC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: L 78-69 vs Boise State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Wyoming

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-20

8-7 | 9-20 Odds to Win MWC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: L 77-60 vs New Mexico

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah State

@ Utah State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: MW Network

10. Fresno State

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-8 | 8-22 Odds to Win MWC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 72-57 vs Nevada

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: MW Network

11. Air Force

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-6 | 8-22 Odds to Win MWC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: L 88-60 vs Utah State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game