Sunday's game that pits the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM on January 7.

The game has no line set.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 8-5-0. The Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 contests. SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 79.2 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball while giving up 72.7 per contest to rank 226th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential overall.

Memphis grabs 37.3 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to the 37.4 of its opponents.

Memphis makes 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.6 (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7.

The Tigers rank 174th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 121st in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (71st in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per contest (13th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The 40.7 rebounds per game SMU accumulates rank 39th in the nation, 6.1 more than the 34.6 its opponents record.

SMU knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 26.1% rate.

SMU and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 11.8 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

