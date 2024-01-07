The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to play in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Mims has posted 361 yards receiving on 21 catches with one TD this season, averaging 24.1 yards per game.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Patriots 4 3 63 0

