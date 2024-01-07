Marvin Mims was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Mims' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 18, Mims has 21 receptions for 361 yards -- 17.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus eight carries for 29 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.

Marvin Mims Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Broncos have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Courtland Sutton (LP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs Chris Manhertz (DNP/illness): 2 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mims 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 21 361 140 1 17.2

Mims Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Patriots 4 3 63 0

