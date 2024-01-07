Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Pistons - January 7
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.8
|8.0
|Rebounds
|--
|2.2
|2.8
|Assists
|2.5
|2.7
|3.1
|PRA
|--
|14.7
|13.9
|PR
|--
|12
|10.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|1.3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Pistons
- Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.
- Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the sixth-most possessions per game with 100.
- The Pistons concede 122.3 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.9 per game, 12th in the NBA.
- The Pistons give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/20/2023
|36
|20
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
