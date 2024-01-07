With the Denver Broncos playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Courtland Sutton a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sutton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Sutton's 770 yards receiving (51.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Broncos. He's been targeted on 86 occasions, and has totaled 58 catches and 10 TDs.

Sutton has 10 games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1 Week 15 @Lions 6 5 71 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0

Rep Courtland Sutton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.