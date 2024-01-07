Will Courtland Sutton Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Courtland Sutton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Sutton's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Sutton has been targeted 86 times and has 58 catches for 770 yards (13.3 per reception) and 10 TDs.
Courtland Sutton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Broncos have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Chris Manhertz (DNP/illness): 2 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sutton 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|58
|770
|155
|10
|13.3
Sutton Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|5
|4
|32
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|7
|5
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|91
|1
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5
|3
|27
|1
|Week 5
|Jets
|3
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|6
|4
|46
|1
|Week 7
|Packers
|6
|6
|76
|1
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|3
|2
|29
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|11
|8
|53
|1
|Week 11
|Vikings
|5
|4
|66
|1
|Week 12
|Browns
|6
|3
|61
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|7
|2
|77
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|4
|3
|62
|1
|Week 15
|@Lions
|6
|5
|71
|0
|Week 16
|Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
