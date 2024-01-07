The Colorado Buffaloes (12-1) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score an average of 82.7 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 65.7 the Sun Devils give up.

Colorado is 12-0 when it scores more than 65.7 points.

Arizona State is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 82.7 points.

The Sun Devils average 64.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 64.1 the Buffaloes allow.

Arizona State has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 64.1 points.

Colorado is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.

The Sun Devils shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Buffaloes allow defensively.

The Buffaloes' 48.8 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Sun Devils have given up.

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

15.0 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.6 FG%

15.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.6 FG% Frida Formann: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (38-for-87)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (38-for-87) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

9.7 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Kindyll Wetta: 6.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Colorado Schedule