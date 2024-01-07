Colorado vs. Arizona State January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) facing the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) at 2:00 PM ET.
Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalyn Brown: 14.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Journey Thompson: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
