Sunday's contest between the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes (12-1) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-6) at Desert Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-62, heavily favoring Colorado to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Buffaloes head into this game after a 75-74 win against Arizona on Friday.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Colorado vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 77, Arizona State 62

Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Buffaloes defeated the LSU Tigers (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on November 6 by a score of 92-78, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Buffaloes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Sun Devils have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

76-65 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 30

75-74 on the road over Arizona (No. 52) on January 5

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 67) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 91) on November 23

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 15 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 50 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

15 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 50 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.6 FG%

15.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.6 FG% Frida Formann: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (38-for-87)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.7 3PT% (38-for-87) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

9.7 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Kindyll Wetta: 6.6 PTS, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 18.6 points per game, with a +242 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (16th in college basketball) and give up 64.1 per outing (179th in college basketball).

