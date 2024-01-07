The Denver Broncos (8-8) are listed as small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 38 points.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-2.5) 38 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-2.5) 38.5 -156 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Denver vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Denver has beaten the spread six times in 16 games.

The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-4 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Of 16 Denver games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Las Vegas has a 9-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Las Vegas games have gone over the point total on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).

