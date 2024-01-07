How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) and the Denver Broncos (8-8) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in a battle of AFC West opponents.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
Broncos Insights
- This season the Broncos rack up just 1.6 more points per game (21.4) than the Raiders surrender (19.8).
- The Broncos average 34.6 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Raiders give up (333.7).
- Denver rushes for 110.1 yards per game, 12.8 fewer than the 122.9 Las Vegas allows per contest.
- The Broncos have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Raiders.
Broncos Away Performance
- The Broncos score 20.1 points per game away from home (1.3 less than their overall average), and give up 30 away from home (5.9 more than overall).
- The Broncos accumulate 294.6 yards per game in road games (4.5 less than their overall average), and concede 434.1 away from home (62.6 more than overall).
- Denver's average passing yards gained (193.1) and conceded (268.6) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 189 and 233.9, respectively.
- On the road, the Broncos accumulate 101.4 rushing yards per game and give up 165.6. That's less than they gain overall (110.1), and more than they allow (137.6).
- The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage away from home (36.6%) is lower than their overall average (37%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (33.8%) is higher than overall (31.7%).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|L 42-17
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|L 26-23
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 16-9
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
