The Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Raiders will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Raiders are averaging 19.1 points per game offensively this year (25th in NFL), and they are surrendering 19.8 points per game (eighth) on defense. The Broncos are generating 21.4 points per contest on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 24.1 points per game (25th-ranked) on defense.

Broncos vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Raiders by 2.5) Over (38) Raiders 23, Broncos 19

Broncos Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-4.

In Denver's 16 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The average total points scored in Broncos games this year (38) is 5.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Las Vegas has compiled a 9-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Las Vegas and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times this season.

Raiders games have had an average of 42 points this season, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 19.1 19.8 22.8 15.8 15.4 23.9 Denver 21.4 24.1 22.4 19.6 20.1 30

