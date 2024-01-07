Las Vegas (7-9) will face off against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos (8-8) in a matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Raiders favored to win by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 37 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Raiders against the Broncos is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Broncos vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have led 11 times, have been behind four times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Raiders have had the lead seven times, have been behind five times, and have been tied four times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time in 16 games this year.

The Raiders have won the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in 10 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in 10 games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

In 16 games this year, the Raiders have won the third quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Las Vegas is averaging two points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through 16 games this season, the Broncos have had the lead after the first half 10 times and have been behind after the first half six times.

The Raiders have been leading after the first half in four games (4-0 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in 10 games (3-7), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2) in 2023.

2nd Half

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (5-2 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in nine games (3-6).

In 16 games this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 10.6 points on average in the second half.

