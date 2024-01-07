Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Weber State

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

11-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: W 83-78 vs Oral Roberts

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Montana

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-7

10-5 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 82-63 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-7 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: W 91-83 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-6 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: W 86-82 vs Denver

Next Game

Opponent: @ Montana

@ Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Portland State

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-11

10-5 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: L 83-67 vs UMKC

Next Game

Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Idaho

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-8 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 75-67 vs St. Thomas

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 12-20

7-8 | 12-20 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: W 74-73 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Idaho State

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-23

5-10 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: W 63-62 vs Omaha

Next Game

Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Montana State

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-20

6-9 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: L 89-61 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-11 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: L 63-50 vs St. Thomas

Next Game