Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 122-120 loss to the Magic (his most recent game) Gordon posted 16 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Gordon, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.1 16.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 5.8 Assists 3.5 3.3 2.5 PRA -- 24.2 24.9 PR -- 20.9 22.4



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Gordon has made 5.6 shots per game, which accounts for 10.7% of his team's total makes.

Gordon's Nuggets average 100 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103.7 possessions per contest.

The Pistons concede 122.3 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have given up 25.9 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 37 11 9 7 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.