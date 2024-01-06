Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Weld County, Colorado today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Windsor High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6

2:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratton High School at Briggsdale High School