Will Samuel Girard light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Girard stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Girard scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Girard has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 16:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:52 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 22:22 Home W 8-2 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

