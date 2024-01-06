Will Samuel Girard Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 6?
Will Samuel Girard light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Girard stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Girard scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Girard has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Girard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:19
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.