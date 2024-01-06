Routt County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Routt County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Routt County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soroco High School at Rangely High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Rangely, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
