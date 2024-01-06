On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Ross Colton going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

  • Colton has scored in eight of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:16 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

