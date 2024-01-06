Rio Blanco County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Rio Blanco County, Colorado today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rio Blanco County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soroco High School at Rangely High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Rangely, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.