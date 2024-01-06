Pueblo County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pueblo County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo Central High School at Fountain-Fort Carson High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Pueblo South High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Limon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Limon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
