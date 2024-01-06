Pac-12 teams will be in action across six games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Utah Utes taking on the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans 4:00 PM ET Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 6:00 PM ET Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats 8:00 PM ET Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils 8:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins 10:00 PM ET Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at Washington State Cougars 10:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!