The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Pioneers (10-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 166.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -3.5 166.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado and its opponents have gone over 166.5 combined points in three of 11 games this season.

The average point total in Northern Colorado's outings this year is 157.5, nine fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Northern Colorado has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Bears have been at least a -185 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Northern Colorado.

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 3 27.3% 79.6 164.7 77.8 155.7 148.3 Denver 6 54.5% 85.1 164.7 77.9 155.7 152

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears average only 1.7 more points per game (79.6) than the Pioneers allow (77.9).

Northern Colorado is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 77.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 5-6-0 1-2 8-3-0 Denver 6-5-0 3-2 8-3-0

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Home/Away Splits

Northern Colorado Denver 4-1 Home Record 6-1 2-4 Away Record 3-4 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.4 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.4 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.