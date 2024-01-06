The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6) will face the Denver Pioneers (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Saint Thomas: 18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brock Wisne: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Abercrombie: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaron Rillie: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver Players to Watch

  • Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jaxon Brenchley: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Carr: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • DeAndre Craig: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
126th 76.9 Points Scored 83.5 33rd
312th 77.1 Points Allowed 76.5 302nd
208th 36.2 Rebounds 39.4 71st
247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th
100th 8.4 3pt Made 7.8 148th
179th 13.5 Assists 13.2 210th
244th 12.5 Turnovers 8.9 10th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.