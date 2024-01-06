Saturday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (4-7) and Denver Pioneers (4-10) matching up at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Bears suffered an 81-80 loss to Oral Roberts.

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 70, Denver 62

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Bears beat the Omaha Mavericks, who are ranked No. 319 in our computer rankings, on November 17 by a score of 82-70, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Northern Colorado has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 319) on November 17

75-57 on the road over Utah State (No. 328) on December 16

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 15.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

15.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Hannah Simental: 14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (30-for-73)

14.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (30-for-73) Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Seneca Hackley: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Tatum West: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.8 FG%

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.7 points per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (226th in college basketball).

In home games, the Bears are scoring 4.4 more points per game (73.5) than they are in road games (69.1).

Northern Colorado is allowing 55.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (71.7).

