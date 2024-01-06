The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (10-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Colorado vs. Denver matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Colorado Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Northern Colorado (-3.5) 166.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Colorado (-3.5) 166.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Betting Trends

Northern Colorado has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bears' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Denver has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of 10 Pioneers games this year have gone over the point total.

