The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Denver Pioneers (10-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Pioneers' opponents have made.

In games Northern Colorado shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Pioneers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 221st.

The 79.6 points per game the Bears record are just 1.7 more points than the Pioneers give up (77.9).

Northern Colorado has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 77.9 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Northern Colorado puts up 79.8 points per game at home, compared to 81.7 points per game when playing on the road.

The Bears give up 69.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Northern Colorado has played better when playing at home this season, making 8.8 per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.1% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.8% mark away from home.

