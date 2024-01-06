Saturday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) and Denver Pioneers (10-6) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-80, with Northern Colorado taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 82, Denver 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Denver

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-1.6)

Northern Colorado (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Northern Colorado is 5-6-0 against the spread, while Denver's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. Both the Bears and the Pioneers are 8-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Over the past 10 games, Northern Colorado has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Denver has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears average 79.6 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.8 per outing (320th in college basketball). They have a +23 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Northern Colorado ranks 223rd in the nation at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.9 its opponents average.

Northern Colorado connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.5. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 36.8% from long range.

The Bears average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (99th in college basketball), and allow 96.7 points per 100 possessions (315th in college basketball).

Northern Colorado and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 12 per game (204th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (136th in college basketball action).

