Will Northern Colorado be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Northern Colorado's full tournament resume.

How Northern Colorado ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-0 NR NR 153

Northern Colorado's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Northern Colorado took down the CSU Northridge Matadors at home on December 2. The final score was 75-71. Against CSU Northridge, Saint Thomas led the team by delivering 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

92-77 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 168/RPI) on December 30

86-82 at home over Denver (No. 225/RPI) on January 6

78-77 over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on November 21

97-87 on the road over North Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on January 3

83-79 on the road over Air Force (No. 288/RPI) on December 21

Northern Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Northern Colorado has four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bears are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Northern Colorado gets the 220th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Bears have eight games left versus teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Northern Colorado has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Colorado's next game

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Montana Grizzlies vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

