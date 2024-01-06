Nathan MacKinnon will be among those in action Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena. Looking to bet on MacKinnon's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:53 per game on the ice, is +12.

In 17 of 39 games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

MacKinnon has a point in 32 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in 21 of them.

MacKinnon has an assist in 28 of 39 games this year, with multiple assists on 13 occasions.

MacKinnon's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 68.9% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 39 Games 2 64 Points 4 22 Goals 3 42 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.