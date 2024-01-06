MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games featuring an MWC team on the court. Among those games is the UNLV Rebels squaring off against the Colorado State Rams.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UNLV Rebels at Colorado State Rams
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|MW Network
|San Jose State Spartans at Utah State Aggies
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Wyoming Cowgirls at Air Force Falcons
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Boise State Broncos at New Mexico Lobos
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
