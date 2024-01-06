Moffat County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:49 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Moffat County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moffat County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moffat County High School at Weldon Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Weldona, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moffat County High School at Coal Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: New Castle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
