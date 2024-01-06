In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Mikko Rantanen to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in 17 of 39 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also 15 assists.

Rantanen averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 1 1 0 28:29 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 2 0 2 24:23 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 24:49 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

