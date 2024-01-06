Mesa County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Mesa County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chatfield Senior High School at Fruita Monument High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Fruita, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Junction High School at Battle Mountain High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Edwards, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plateau Valley High School at North Park High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Walden, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisade High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Rifle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
