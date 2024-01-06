Larimer County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Larimer County, Colorado has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Collins High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
