In the upcoming tilt against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jonathan Drouin to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Drouin has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

Drouin averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 2 2 0 24:57 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:18 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

