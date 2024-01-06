Garfield County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Garfield County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moffat County High School at Coal Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: New Castle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisade High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Rifle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
