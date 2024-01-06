If you live in Garfield County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moffat County High School at Coal Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 6

4:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: New Castle, CO

New Castle, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Palisade High School at Rifle High School