Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Douglas County, Colorado. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grandview High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 5

12:00 AM MT on January 5 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6

1:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Legend High School at Cherokee Trail High School