Douglas County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Douglas County, Colorado. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grandview High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legend High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
