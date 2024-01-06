Denver vs. Northern Colorado January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (3-8) face the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. This matchup will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Denver Players to Watch
- Emma Smith: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jojo Jones: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 11.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 6.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Delaynie Byrne: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gabi Fields: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Simental: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seneca Hackley: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tatum West: 6.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
